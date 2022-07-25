How is Anitta’s room in the luxurious ‘Bolsonaro hospital’ in SP







Anitta received VIP care at a hospital frequented by celebrities Photo: reproduction

anita spent the last few days in a room at the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in Vila Nova Conceição, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in São Paulo. The singer underwent surgery to treat endometriosis.

In the region, the state-of-the-art hospital – compared in terms of resources to the oldest and most famous Albert Einstein and Sírio-Libanês – is known among the popular as ‘Bolsonaro’s hospital’.

It is there that the president was hospitalized for the last surgeries and clinical care as a result of the knife wound in the September 2018 attack.

When Jair Bolsonaro is in the hospital, usually in a reserved area on the 9th floor, there is strong security on the street, TV crews are on duty 24 hours a day and countless onlookers gather in anticipation of seeing the president.

A declared voter of Lula, Anitta stayed in a room similar to the one occupied by Bolsonaro: it has a large bathroom and accommodation for a companion. By a tablet, the patient can control the lighting and temperature of the environment.

Personalized food is prepared under the supervision of a chef. A hotel team is available at all times to ensure comfort and provide requests for those who are hospitalized.





Anitta with doctor Ludhmila Hajjar and modern hospital facilities Photo: reproduction

The 29-year-old funk singer received medical care from the team headed by Dr. Ludhmila Hajjar, one of the most renowned cardiologists in the country, a professor at the USP School of Medicine.

In March 2021, she met in Brasília with the president to discuss the possible appointment to head the Ministry of Health in place of General Eduardo Pazuello.

The good reception of his name in medical circles and in the press was soon replaced by general frustration. “I didn’t accept it,” Hajjar told GloboNews. “There was no technical convergence between us (she and Bolsonaro).”

Long before this flirtation with the government, the doctor was already known in the artistic world. She has taken care of several artists, including some downed by Covid-19.

Among his patients are Daniela Mercury, Gloria Pires, Orlando Morais, Joelma, Gusttavo Lima, Geraldo Luís, Edson (from the duo with Hudson) and Tatá Werneck.

Anitta approached the renowned doctor – who doesn’t like the exposure brought by fame – when her father, Mauro Machado, ‘Painitto’, suffered a stroke and had to be operated on for cancer. He was treated at the same hospital and is recovering well.