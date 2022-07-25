If the vehicle payment installments are not paid within the deadline, the bank can file a lawsuit to request the search and seizure.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Meet the platform that is reinventing lending

It’s almost impossible not to know about someone who got negative after not paying their bills on time. Faced with the fragile economy and the drastic financial consequences caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, being in debt and with overdue bills is already the reality of many Brazilians.

The situation becomes even worse when the person has a financed vehicle, since the high interest rates and the country’s economic crisis can make the financing installment weigh on the consumer’s pocket. When debt accumulates, there is a possibility that it will become “unpayable”.

When purchasing a financed car, the citizen enters into a contract with the financial institution in which the vehicle appears as a guarantee until the payment is completed. If the installments are not paid within the deadline, the bank may file a lawsuit to request the search and seizure of that asset.

How to find out if a car has a search warrant?

It is important to note that, in order for an item to receive the search and seizure warrant, the bank first sends a notification so that the customer pays the overdue installments and does not go through this unpleasant situation.

180 telemarketing companies suspended for abuse in calls

To find out if a vehicle has a search warrant, the citizen just needs to access the website of the Court of Justice of the state in which he lives. Each region has a different system and website, but this does not affect the search result.

On the state TJ website, the person must choose the “Party name” option, enter the full name and search. It is worth remembering that the consultation can be carried out using the CPF or CNPJ.

What to do if you discover that a vehicle has a search warrant?

In most cases, banks keep the search and seizure process secret. Thus, this procedure makes it impossible for third parties to carry out the consultation, find out how the situation is going and take action to solve the problem.

The process taking place in judicial secrecy can mean that the citizen does not have access to a lawsuit, even if the bank has already filed it. Therefore, it is important that a lawyer is called to identify if there is a warrant.

If there is a search and seizure process and the citizen had access to it, it is necessary to seek help from a lawyer to analyze the situation and contact the financial institution to try to resolve the case.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

Image: alexfan32 / Shutterstock.com