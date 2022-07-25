The Social Identification Number, popularly known as NIS, is an 11-digit sequence provided by Caixa.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

The Social Identification Number, popularly known as NIS, is an 11-digit sequence made available by Caixa Econômica Federal. Generally, Federal Government benefits follow payment schedules that take into account the final digit of the NIS, leaving the release process organized.

Present in many spheres of the Union, the registration of this number is necessary for people who work with a formal contract and for those who want to have access to social programs. But, how to find out the NIS number? Check it out below!

How to find the NIS number?

The numbers of the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the NIS are the same. However, each one has a different origin: the NIS is generated when a person starts to have access to social benefits and the PIS is generated when the work card receives the first subscription.

Therefore, the NIS number can be consulted in different ways. See below how to find out.

PIS number: where to consult?

Work Card: it is possible to check the NIS number in the Work Card application, available for Android and iOS, and also in the physical work card, on the first pages of the document.

Citizen Card: the NIS number is located just below the beneficiary’s name and above the issue date of the Citizen Card.

Extract from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS): it is possible to check the PIS number on the FGTS statement. The inquiry can be made on the FGTS app, available for Android and iOS, at a branch, on Caixa’s website or by calling 0800 726 0207.

My INSS: Once they have access to the Gov.br portal, citizens can consult their NIS number through the Meu INSS website or app (available for Android and iOS), and also by calling Social Security, on the number 135.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

180 telemarketing companies suspended for abuse in calls

Image: izkes / Shutterstock.com