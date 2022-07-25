See if Mastercard Surprise is worth it for you and learn how to register your card in this points program!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

Having a points program linked to your credit card is a great way to get something in return for your spending. Therefore, we are going to teach you how to register your credit card with Mastercard Surpreenda. Check out!

How does Mastercard Surprise work?

Mastercard Surpreenda is an exclusive points program for customers who have Mastercard credit cards. In it, each transaction carried out generates points.

Points take up to 7 working days to be registered and, from the moment of registration, they are valid for 3 years to be used. In this program it is possible to register more than one card, as long as they are all Mastercard.

What are your benefits?

The Mastercard Surpreenda program has a series of advantages, but some are exclusive to certain modalities. Check out some of these benefits!

Exchange points for discounts, cashback, travel, coupons or products, among other options;

24-hour assistance center, Global Services, for Mastercard Standard, Gold, Platinum and Black modes;

Purchase and price protection for Mastercard Gold, Platinum and Black modalities;

Concierge for Mastercard Platinum and Black modalities;

Baggage protection and ATM theft protection for the Back mode.

Is it safe to register your credit card with Mastercard Surpreenda?

Yes, it’s safe. The Mastercard Surpreenda platform works like those of other financial institutions, that is, it only requests the data that is really necessary for registration, has a password, biometrics or facial recognition, in addition to geolocation.

Nubank launches new silver card: how does it work?

Mastercard Surprise is available on Android and iOS virtual stores.

How to register the credit card in Mastercard Surpreenda?

To register is very easy, just access Mastercard Surpreenda through the website or application and create your registration with your personal information and credit card details. Once this is done, with each purchase made, your points will begin to accumulate.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: zphoto / Shutterstock.com