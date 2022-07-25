How to use cell phone to prove harassment at work? lawyer tips

The complaints of moral and sexual harassment made by Caixa Econômica Federal employees at the end of last month had a strong ally: technology. Recordings made with cell phones and WhatsApp records are among the evidence gathered by professionals to support their complaints, and the good news is that they are, yes, valid.

“Nowadays, technology increasingly influences daily life and consequently this is reflected in the judiciary”, says Juliano Castro, lawyer at Santos Bevilaqua Advogados. “Therefore, although there is no specific law on the subject, lately, the production of evidence through the potential victim’s cell phone has been accepted by the courts, especially when there is no possibility of producing other means of evidence.”

The Public Ministry of Labor even has a specific application for submitting these complaints: MPT Pardal, available for Android and IOS platforms. It is possible to record images, audio and video, which are automatically and confidentially forwarded to the opening of an investigation.

Can I record my boss without him knowing?

Emails, audio and video recordings, conversations in chat apps and photos can be used as evidence in labor claims even if the aggressor does not know that the registration is being carried out – but it is important that they were made by the accuser and never by a third party. .

“Although the Federal Constitution deals in article 5 with the inviolability of correspondence and data and telephone communications, for the Labor Court, this rule is not applicable when one is a party to that conversation, therefore, the record of evidence of moral harassment by the employee is admitted to report abusive conduct”, explains lawyer Denio Coelho.

If you had to sign a confidentiality agreement when you were hired, know that this type of proof is still valid. This is because these agreements usually involve only information about the business itself, such as a list of clients, and the CLT itself already provides for dismissal for just cause in case of leakage of this data.

“It is also worth remembering that, in the case of the crime of sexual harassment, the victim’s dignity, integrity and health are affected and, from the point of view of Brazilian law, these are unavailable rights, that is, rights that, as a rule, they cannot be traded, sold, assigned, etc.”, reinforces Lorena Muniz e Castro Lage, co-founder of the Lage & Oliveira office.

Even if, in the worst case scenario, the employee ends up fired, this can be reversed in court, especially if the abuse is proven. “The jurisprudence is almost unanimous in the sense that dismissal for just cause does not apply under these conditions”, agrees Ana Cláudia Cericattolawyer at Andersen’s Labor Department balloon Advocacy.

Do not cut or edit conversations

When recording harassment, it’s important to keep one word in mind: context. According to lawyers consulted by tiltthe biggest mistake made when presenting recordings, email exchanges and WhatsApp messages as evidence is not presenting the complete history of the situation.

To begin with, you need to understand what constitutes harassment. Legally, this is habitual behavior and not a possible offense or lack of manners (and there is no harm when the two parties treat each other in the same way).

When capturing screens and printing messages, include all historical content and leave no snippets out. “The evidence produced must be suitable and reliable, that is, it must demonstrate what actually happened, without modifying or hiding the content”, says Deolamara Lucindo Bonfá, labor lawyer at MBT Advogados.

When any issue is noticed, it is common for both the company’s defense and the accused to ask for the evidence in full or for an expertise on the cell phone, computer or text.

In the case of emails, be extra careful. “Corporate email, in addition to having constitutional protection inherent to the secrecy of correspondence, is considered a work tool owned by the employer”, recalls lawyer Juliano Castro. Therefore, the ideal is that the messages do not include professional secrets.

No spreading on social media

To ensure the validity of audio and video recordings, please ensure that they were obtained directly by you and not by a third party. It is also important that she does not violate the privacy rights of others who are not involved in the situation.

And do not share with third parties on social networks or WhatsApp groups, warn lawyers. In addition to dismissal for cause, this can also lead to civil and criminal prosecutions.

Apps to ensure originality

One way to validate image captures, conversations through applications and image and audio captures is to register them in a notary’s office through a notarial act, in accordance with article 384 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

Technological solutions such as Original My (a platform that uses cryptography and blockchain for authentication) and Verifact (an online tool for collecting auditable digital evidence with legal validity) also guarantee the originality and veracity of any type of document and ensure that it will be taken into account. .