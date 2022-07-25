“I lived compulsively harassing men, as if it were a disease”, reveals Maurício Mattar about Guilherme de Pádua

“Whenever I was going to change clothes, Guilherme would stick to me, keep looking at me from the side and even ask me to show my penis”, said the artist edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – Guilherme de Pádua, who was one of those responsible for the murder of actress Daniella Perez, in December 1992, offered to show his penis to the police to prove his innocence, when he testified the day after the death of the actress and daughter of the author Gloria. Perez. The report is from the Istoé portal.

Despite the revelation having been made by José Muiños Piñeiro Filho, prosecutor of the case, in ‘Brutal Pact: the Assassination of Daniella Perez’, a documentary series that addresses the crime, Maurício de Mattar had already told in an interview that, behind the scenes of the Musical play Blue Jeans, in 1991, from Padua has already tried to see his penis.

“Whenever I was going to change clothes, Guilherme glued me to me, kept looking at me from the side and even asked me to show my penis”, said the artist.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“I remember that at the time of ‘Blue Jeans’ he was constantly harassing men, as if it were a disease, compulsively. It was very unpleasant. He said that he had sex with men since he arrived in Rio de Janeiro, where the play was being performed. Apparently he was bi. He said that to move up in life he would have sex with whoever he needed to,” added Mattar.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING