“I said to prioritize you”

THE DJ Gabi Cavallin, who lived an extramarital affair and became pregnant with player Antony, from the Brazilian national team and from Ajax, from the Netherlands, revealed, through her social networks, that she lost the baby. THE influencer was in the fourth month of pregnancy. She revealed that the child would be named Lucca Matteo.

“I thought I already knew what pain was, but I didn’t. I only found out when I had to say goodbye to you yesterday, son. I tried, even at the risk of my life, I said to give priority to you. I didn’t care about myself at all. But God wanted it that way. We never think we’re going to be within the ‘1 in 1 million’ statistic, but this time, we were.”told the DJ through Stories.

According to Gabi, it took 19 hours of labor. “There were endless 19 hours of contractions, fevers, labor pains, screams, bleeding, punches on the bed and on the wall, but honestly? Nothing hurt as much as hearing ‘it’s over’ from the doctor”reported. “But, you know what? It’s not over. Just started. He started his life in heaven, which is much better than down here. Mom will meet you there soon. See you later”wrote the DJ.

“Thank you for fighting with Mom these past four days, and thank you for these four months with me. Take care of me up there, mommy loves you so much. A piece of my heart was with you, and the piece that’s left here will be hers forever, where I’ll keep you. I love you forever. I have an angel all to myself now. And his name is Lucca Matteo“, concluded the DJ.

Gabi’s extramarital relationship with Antony was exposed in June. At the time, the player was still married to Rosilenny Silva. Soon after the discovery of DJ’s pregnancy, the two began the process of separation. The former São Paulo has not yet commented on the loss.