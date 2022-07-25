“I want to win”; Veiga points out which title he wants and exposes his view on Palmeiras’ opponents

So far, Palmeiras owns the best campaign in the Brazilian Championship, with 36 points added, Abel Ferreira’s team is the leader of the tournament. Raphael Veiga has been playing an important role in the team once again, in fact, this has been going on since 2017, when he arrived at Barra Funda.

In the player’s view, Palmeiras is in the fight for the title, mainly because it’s at the top: “Playing first changes the way teams look at us. People come to play against us much more motivated to win, because wanting to or not, for everything we have conquered, it is the team to beat. There is a mobilization of teams, of players. They know that we are very strong and they have to give something more to win us. It changes how the teams face us.”

The shirt 23 also emphasized that in recent years, despite prioritizing all competitions, Verdão ended up winning Libertadores: “As the rounds went by, we saw it becoming more difficult, perhaps, to win the Brazilian and Libertadores. but we focused more on Libertadores, which was worth it, because that’s what we won.”

Palmeiras plays this Sunday (24), against Internacional, at Allianz Parque, at 4 pm, for the 19th round of the tournament. Soon after, Atlético Mineiro Corinthians play at Mineirão, at 18h, both teams are direct competitors in the table.

In addition to talking about the Brasileirão, Veiga pointed out which title he still wants to win with the shirt of Verdão: “We need a Brazilian, another Libertadores (laughs). at Palmeiras… in 2018 I was at Athletico-PR winning the Sudamericana, important, but it’s definitely a title I want to win.”