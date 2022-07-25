‘I will not make a value judgment before justice’, says Abel Ferreira after being asked about the Renan case

Palmeiras coach sent condolences to the family of the victim who died in the accident

Abel Ferreira, coach of the palm treesgave a press conference shortly after the 2-1 win upon Internationalthis Sunday (24), for the last round of the first round of the Brazilian championship.

Among several topics, Portuguese was asked about the defender Renan. loaned to the Red Bull Bragantinothe defender was involved in a car accident last Friday (22) that culminated in the death of 38-year-old Eliezer Pena, who was on a motorcycle.

“My first words wanted them to go to the victim’s family. It is impossible to recover what happened. Second, all of us, when we do something bad, need to be prepared. I’m not going to make a value judgment before Justice does its job,” said Abel.

The Portuguese reiterated that, while he worked with Renan at Palmeiras, he has no reason to criticize the boy. “I can say from the time I was with Renan I only have good things to say about him. He’s been here since he was 11. That’s the only thing I’m going to comment on this. My deepest sympathies to the victim’s family,” he concluded.

Renan was arrested shortly after the accident, since, according to the police officers who arrived at the scene, the defender would have confessed to drinking alcohol before driving. Last Saturday, the defender paid a bond of R$ 242 thousand and will respond to the process in freedom.

On loan to the Bragança Paulista team, Renan has a contract with Palmeiras until 2025. ESPN found that Alviverde does not work at this time with a possible termination of contract with the athlete.