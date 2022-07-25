Ibovespa future follows abroad and resumes 100 thousand points; dollar falls

The Ibovespa futures operate higher in the first trades this Monday (25), in line with the pre-market in New York and European stock exchanges, in a week marked by the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, GDP and corporate results in the US.

So far, of the 106 S&P 500 companies that have released their balance sheets, 76% have beat earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv.

In Brazil, the week will also be busy, with the release of the IPCA-15, IGP-M, PNAD and Caged. The balance sheet season gains traction, with the release of figures for Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), Vale (VALE3) and Ambev (ABEV3).

At 9:10 am, the Ibovespa futures maturing in August was up 0.64%, at 100,580 points.

The commercial dollar was down 0.55%, at R$5.468 in purchases and R$5.469 in sales. The dollar futures for August was down 0.60%, at R$5.476.

Futures rates operate higher at the short end and lower at the longer end: DIF23 (January to 2023), +0.01 pp, at 13.85%; DIF25, 0.00 pp to 13.22%; DIF27, -0.01 pp, at 13.19%; and DIF29, +-0.02pp, at 13.30%.

On Wall Street, the main indexes retreat as investors follow the release of earnings for the second quarter of 2022.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.47%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.45% and Nasdaq futures were up 0.42%.

European markets also operate in the positive field in a week marked by corporate results and monetary policy decision in the US.

Last week, the European Central Bank kicked off its rate hike cycle with a 50 basis point hike, larger than previously suggested.

Robert Holzmann, a member of the ECB, said on Sunday that the ECB’s Governing Council will consider the economic outlook across the eurozone before determining whether another big rate hike is feasible in September.

Asian markets closed lower on tech stocks following news that China plans to classify US-listed Chinese companies into three groups depending on the sensitivity of the data the companies have.

The new system is aimed at preventing US regulators from excluding Chinese companies, making some companies comply with US rules, the FT reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation. Chinese companies with “secret” data would have to delist, according to the report.

On the other hand, in the commodities market, iron ore futures soared on Monday, extending a rally spurred on by hopes of an economic recovery in China, the world’s biggest steel producer and consumer, in the third quarter.

The market was also influenced by the prospect of supporting China’s struggling real estate sector. The top-traded ore contract for September delivery on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended trading up 7.1% at 711 yuan ($105.27) a tonne after hitting 723.50 yuan. earlier, the highest level since July 14.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Another week that doesn’t have continuity in the downward movement and doesn’t even show so much strength to buy yet. It follows the downtrend, but no burst of movement showing strength. For a better definition, I wait for the break of the 100,000 point resistance, or the test or break of the 94,000 point support.”

Dollar

“It continues with strength in the uptrend, the closing of Thursday and Friday has already been above the resistance of R$ 5,500 and if the maximum of these two days breaks, I believe in another strong upward movement. Next resistance is at R$5,750 and support at R$5,300.

