Images show 19-year-old Paraguayan entering a building posing as a resident before crime | Fantastic

Young, well dressed and white. A combination that does not usually arouse suspicion in Brazil, and which opened ordinances of buildings, in eight states, at a gang specializing in home thefts .

The thieves invaded luxury condominiums. After breaking into the apartments, they took mainly jewelry and money. O Fantastic reveals how the arrest of a 19-year-old member of the group revealed details of the scheme.

Last week, the Civil Police arrested the Paraguayan Tamara Romina Dimas, in Vitória, Espírito Santo. CCTV footage of the building shows how the 19-year-old criminal managed to enter the condominium..

She arrives around noon posing as a resident, and is not stopped by the doorman. Two hours later, a man enters the building.

Tamara goes downstairs to meet him. The two go up in the elevator, talking. The building does not have security cameras in the hallways, but according to police, the pair broke into one of the apartments. There were three elderly people in the property, including a 97-year-old woman.

“Feeling of revolt, huh? She all the time talking to keep quiet that they really kill. But the physical violence was what he did. They had to torture the way it was, breaking the finger, crushing the finger until it broke”, says a relative of the victim.

Thirty minutes later, the duo attempts to leave the building. In the bag, jewelry and cash. Hearing screams from residents, the doorman became suspicious of the situation and prevented the exit.. The man managed to escape with the stolen items, but Tamara was arrested by the police.

“What we have noticed is that they actually manage to enter condominiums in this way, even in those that have them, who invest a lot in security, taking advantage of an error or human error of the employee there who has the power to release access to entry into these buildings”, says the Civil Police’s property security delegate, Gianno Pizzani Trindade.

