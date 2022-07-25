IML report points out that PM killed in Alemão was shot three times in the back | Rio de Janeiro

Military Police corporal Bruno de Paula Costa, 38, was killed with three shots that hit him in the back, according to the report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML). The examination also identified injuries to the neck and chest, with hemorrhage.
The agent was killed on Thursday morning (21), shot by criminals inside the Complexo do Alemão, in the North Zone of Rio. Bruno was on duty at the Pacifying Police Unit – UPP / Nova Brasília, where he was assigned.
The document shows that the first shot entered the PM’s left scapular region, exiting through the neck, fracturing the mandible.
The second in the right scapular region and the third in the right lumbar region. The projectiles of these two shots did not leave the body.
“Two other high kinetic energy bullet entry holes: right scapular region, scapula fracture, no exit hole; right medial lumbar region, transition to dorsal, without exit orifice”, says the report.
War scenes in Alemão: what is known about one of the deadliest operations in Rio
The Pacifying Police Unit (UPP) base was attacked by drug traffickers in retaliation for the operation that resulted in the death of 18 people, including the policeman.
Bruno de Paula Costa was in the Military Police since 2014. He leaves a wife and two children with autism spectrum.
“Bruno de Paula Costa, my husband, leaves two autistic children. My oldest son is severely autistic. My 8-year-old son is mildly autistic. It’s a tragedy. I ask that people continue to pray for our family. God, give me strength to continue raising my two children, who will need me,” said Lídia Costa, the police officer’s wife.
The Wanted Portal released a poster asking for information to help identify the people who shot the police officer.
Disque Denúncia poster asking for information about the death of Military Police corporal Bruno de Paula Costa — Photo: Reproduction