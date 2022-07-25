Infinix Hot 11S, Xiaomi killer on sale at Casas Bahia – Tudo em Tecnologia

Sales success in the Indian market, Infinix has officially arrived in Brazil with great smartphones. One of them is the Hot 11S, which has a large screen, a lot of battery and a high resolution camera. And today, it’s available on offer for R$ 1437 in 10 installments or R$ 1365 in cash for those who have the store card!

Speaking of features, the Infinix Hot 11S features a 6.78″ FHD+ display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers great fluidity when navigating between apps and games. In addition, the Helio G88 chipset combined with 6GB of RAM form a great set for incredible performance in everyday tasks.

In terms of the camera, the manufacturer has added a 50MP main rear lens and two other 2MP cameras. There’s also an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies and video calling. In addition, it has more features like 5,000mAh battery, 128GB of internal memory and a fingerprint reader on the side.]

Main specifications:

  • Screen: IPS LCD, 6.78 inches, Full HD+, 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G88
  • RAM: 6 GB RAM
  • Native Storage: 128 GB, expandable via micro SD
  • Back camera: triple 50 MP (main) + 2 MP (AI) + 2 MP (depth)
  • Frontal camera: 8 MP
  • Drums: 5,000mAh with 18W charging
  • Operational system: Android 11 with XOS 10 interface

With a great price on the Casas Bahia website, the Infinix Hot 11S is a great value for your price range in Brazil:

