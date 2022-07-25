Influencers make pro-Lula ‘tweet’ and rival Bolsonaro’s convention









Groups, parties and personalities that support the name of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to Planalto used social networks this Sunday morning, 24, to upload the hashtag “70 Missing”, on Twitter, in an attempt to obfuscate the launch of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) candidacy for the Presidency, which also takes place this morning.

The tag was shared by artists such as Duda Beat, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Gil do Vigor and reached the first place among the most commented subjects on Twitter.

70 DAYS LEFT to start rebuilding the country with the @LulaOficial pic.twitter.com/jjdBocKyb6 — Chris (@crisvector) July 24, 2022

The publications even surpassed the trend of mentioning the PL convention, which takes place in Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro.

Members of the PT campaign also shared the posts. “Good morning. There are 70 days to go. Let’s go through Brazil together”, wrote the former president Lula in his personal account on the social network.

“Our union is capable of recovering the dignity of our people. There are 70 days left for the elections. Let’s go together for Brazil!”, added Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who will be vice president on the PT ticket. The publications refer to the date of the first round of elections.