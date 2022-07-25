Iran carries out first public execution in 2 years, says NGO – 07/23/2022 – World

Iran carried out its first public execution in two years on Saturday, according to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR). Iman Sabzikar, convicted of murdering a police officer in February, was hanged in the southwestern city of Shiraz.

The execution came amid complaints of increasing repression against protesters. “The resumption of this brutal public punishment is intended to scare and intimidate people into not protesting,” said IHR Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

“We can increase the cost of these medieval practices if people protest more against the death penalty, in particular public executions, and the international community takes a strong stand,” he added. Sabzikar’s execution was confirmed by state media and the Iranian Supreme Court.

In addition to him, four other men also sentenced to death for murdering police officers are at risk, according to the IHR. According to the NGO, the last public execution took place in June 2020, but the number of death penalty cases carried out behind closed doors doubled in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

In recent weeks, activists have expressed concern about the growing repression in the country, which is going through an economic crisis. Russia’s rapprochement with China has led to a reduction in oil exports from Tehran to Beijing – a major source of income for Iranians since former US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on the country in 2018.

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

Iranian officials are trying to resume the 2015 nuclear deal with the US. A new deal could lift at least part of international punishment and ease economic pressure on Tehran.

Also on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was still possible to revive the pact. He expressed frustration with the suspension, since March, of talks to resume the deal.