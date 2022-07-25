Iran carries out first public execution in 2 years, says NGO

Iran carried out the 1st public execution in more than 2 years this Saturday (24.Jul.2022), according to the NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) IHR (Iran Human Rights, in Portuguese), based in Norway.

The organization said the practice is “medieval” and said she was concerned about increasing repression in Iran. “The resumption of this brutal public punishment is intended to scare and intimidate people into not protesting”said the director of the NGO, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

The victim, Iman Sabzikar, was convicted of murdering a police officer in February 2022. He was hanged early Saturday morning (July 23), according to the organization. Iran’s state media and the Supreme Court also confirmed the execution.

According to the NGO, 4 other men were also sentenced to death for killing police officers and are at risk of execution.

In Iran, executions usually take place inside prisons behind closed doors. According to activists, they are used as a method of discouraging others, especially when the crime involves the murder of a member of the Iranian security forces.

In recent weeks, human rights activists have expressed concern about the growing repression in the country, which is currently experiencing an economic crisis. According to the NGO, the last public execution in Iran took place on June 11, 2020, but the number of executions behind closed doors doubled in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier.

According to the UN Human Rights Committee (United Nations), public executions violate Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which Iran is a signatory, which states that “No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”. The practice also violates article 6 of the agreement, which states that “Every human being has the inherent right to life. No one may be arbitrarily deprived of his life.”.