Is instant payment of BRL 2,500 from Auxílio Brasil a scam? Watch out!

Undoubtedly, the Brazil aid is an important social project of the Federal Government. In a short time, it became the largest income transfer program in the country and currently provides income for 18 million families in poverty or extreme poverty. But there are still criminals who do not care about people’s vulnerability and seek to profit from this most naive part of the population. In this article, we will show you how to prevent yourself from this scam.

Aid Brazil coup

Several social networks are reporting on the existence of a coup in the Brazil aid which promises to instantly pay BRL 2,500 via Pix after completing a registration on a very suspicious link. Namely, the possible fraud uses the name of the social program to induce the insured to enter their data through a bait on the internet, also known as phishing which is disseminated through Whatsapp, SMS and e-mail. Once connected to the websites indicated by the malicious message, criminals can gain access to personal and banking data.

Is fraud real?

According to a survey by the digital security company PSafe, unfortunately, yes. According to her, the coup attempts by the Brazil aid already exceed the 20 thousand mark per day and only last week more than 140 thousand coup attempts and 17 fake websites were blocked. This number grows due to the ability of criminals to impersonate official government channels as they are able to copy even the colors of the benefit application.

In addition, the scam text also instructs the victim to share the link with their other contacts, which helps to spread the scam and bring in new victims. And many of them don’t realize they’ve fallen into a trap right away until it’s too late.

How to avoid?

Finally, to protect yourself from the blow of the Brazil aid it is necessary, first of all, to know that this possibility of instant payment of the benefit does not exist. The latest information from the Federal Government pointed out that President Jair Bolsonaro signaled the possibility of paying two benefits at once due to the delay in approving the Benefits PEC, which increased the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600. However, this would only amount to R$ 1,200 and the measure was not even discussed or approved.

Another way to avoid falling into this and other crimes committed in the virtual environment, download an antivirus for your cell phone. A good protection app can immediately block suspicious links and periodically scan your phone for viruses and other illegal activities.

However, if you have clicked on a false address, the ideal is to change all the passwords of your applications, especially the banking ones. It is possible to do this through the password manager present on both Android and iOS phones. Also have two-factor authentication as a standard procedure as this helps prevent third parties from gaining access to your accounts, even if they have your login and password.

Finally, if you have provided personal document data, such as CPF and RG, try to file a report at the police station in your region and notify your bank about the theft.

