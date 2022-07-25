Is your family within the new rules?

At new income ranges of Green and Yellow House Program are in effect since last Friday, 22. The change in the rules had been approved in early July by the Board of Trustees of the Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço (FGTS), and has now been officially adopted.

With the novelty, more families now have access to real estate financing offered by Caixa Econômica Federal. Those who have a monthly income of up to R$ 8 thousand gains the chance to fulfill their dream of having their own home with reduced interest rates.

Until then, the program only served families with an income of up to R$7,000, divided into four bands that give access to different subsidies and interest rates. Here’s how it looks from now on:

Categoryold monthly incomenew monthly income
lane 1up to BRL 2.4 thousandmaintained at BRL 2.4 thousand
range 1.5from BRL 2.4 thousand to BRL 2.6 thousandfrom BRL 2.6 thousand to BRL 3 thousand
track 2from BRL 2.6 thousand to BRL 3 thousandfrom BRL 3 thousand to BRL 4.4 thousand
track 3from BRL 3 thousand to BRL 7 thousandfrom BRL 4,400 to BRL 8,000

Another important change was in the Pró-Cotista line, aimed at Brazilians who do not qualify for Casa Verde e Amarela. In the case of this group, interest rates were reduced by 1% until December 31.

The minimum rates are no longer equivalent to the Referential Rate (TR) plus 8.66% per year, and are temporarily at TR + 7.66% per year. Anyone who finances a property with a value of up to R$ 350 thousand until the end of this year will benefit from the discount.

