Isadora and Davi find a way to prove his innocence in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“My father keeps a copy of his entire process at home, from the investigation of the crime to what was said and presented at his trial. Let’s go through those documents, David. The key to your freedom may be there!”, says Isadora.
Isadora and Davi in ’Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Allies of the couple, Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) and Leônidas (Eriberto Leão) will team up to find the process of Elisa’s death.
“I took advantage of the fact that Dr. Matias is sleeping and managed to get the process documents from his locker. If he finds out that I caught it, he kills me”, Leonidas will say.
Isadora sees lawsuit over Elisa’s death in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
When analyzing the photos of the process, Isadora will notice details that prove Davi’s innocence.
“Is not [a arma do meu pai]. I’m sure. My dad’s gun had his initials on the underside of the handle! Here o. That’s not his weapon!”, Isadora will note.
Photos of the gun that are in the process of Elisa’s death in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Leonidas will then go to get the weapon case from Matias (Antonio Calloni). The group will realize that Isadora is right: the object contains the initials ‘MT’. In the weapon’s box, they will still find an invoice that proves the purchase of the weapon and the amount paid for the engraving of the initials. Heloísa will welcome the new evidence they find.
“I can ask for a criminal review of my case! Who knows, even the annulment of the judgment!”, David will celebrate.
Isadora and Davi will try to reopen the process that involves Elisa’s death in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Will they be able to overturn the trial? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
25 Jul
Monday
Letícia faints when she finds out that Bento is alive. Bento believes he was betrayed by Lorenzo. Leticia asks Lorenzo for time. Eugênio worries about Joaquim’s reaction to Isadora’s divorce request. Isadora comments to Davi that Matias keeps Elisa’s file at home. Bento fights with Lorenzo. Joaquim moves away from Yolanda. Isadora sees photos of the process and claims that there was a mix-up with Elisa’s murder weapons. Olivia reveals to Tenório that she is organizing a demonstration for the release of political prisoners. Giovanna confesses to Lorenzo that she burned Bento’s letter. Bento looks for Leticia.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
Review the moment Matias destroys the first expert’s report:
The delegate destroys the report that incriminates Matias