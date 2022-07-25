Isis Valverde raises suspicions of being living a new love in a click recorded during a trip to Greece

The actress has been single since February this year, when her relationship with André Resende, with whom she had been married since 2018, came to an end.

Actress Isis Valverde is on a special trip to Greece and is enjoying a break. Or a new romance. She has been sharing with her fans and followers some clicks from this summer tour on social media. Like her, Faustão’s son, João Guilherme Silva, and his beloved Schynaider Moura are also enjoying a walk in Greek lands and shared a photo with Isis and an unknown brunette.

The click ended up raising suspicions that the actress would be living a new love. In the record, the brunette appears glued to Isis, holding the actress’s hand. According to Coluna Léo Dias, the brunette is Álan Bissoli, a friend of João Silva. In the image, published by João, the four people in the photo, including Isis and Álan, are smiling. He and João are very close friends and travel together quite often.

Also according to the column Léo Dias, Álan Faria Bissoli is from Minas Gerais and, despite having more than 12 thousand followers on Instagram, he keeps his Instagram closed. Schynaider also shared in his Instagram stories an image of another moment, with several people sitting at a restaurant table, probably on the same day, and among them are Isis and Álan sitting side by side.

Isis Valverde has been single since February this year, when her relationship with André Resende came to an end, with whom she had been married since 2018. They are parents to Rael Valverde Resende, 3 years old. “Love continues, but in another way, as well as respect”, she said in a post on social networks on the occasion of the separation.