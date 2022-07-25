“It was a disgusting thing”; Fans ‘go crazy’ with Flávio Prado’s statement about Corinthians penalty

O Corinthians showed that it comes with an exciting crescent and beat Atlético-MG, inside Mineirão, by 2 to 1, even after leaving behind the score and still counting on some embezzlement. The team led by Vítor Pereira played with a pair of defenders that had never played together, composed of Balbuena and Bruno Méndez, who received much praise.

The performance showed the strength of Timão, which has been improving its performance with the arrival of reinforcements and the return of some players who were injured. After a headed goal by Fábio Santos, which evened the score, Giovane suffered a penalty from the left side of the area, committed by Junior Alonso, which was given after the VAR action.

in the images, the foul committed by the Paraguayan was very clear, so much so that the field referee reversed his decision and signaled the lime mark. On social media, even fans of other teams made it clear that the marking was correct, as clearly the athletican’s leg knocks down the striker, who would come face to face with Everson.

However, during the game broadcast, Flávio Prado disagreed with the referee’s opinion, saying that it was a debatable move and that it wasn’t even supposed to have been analyzed by the video. As a result, many negative comments and criticisms were made, with a “flood” of messages directed at the journalist, who is always the target of Fiel.

One of the comments, made on the forum of the website “Meu Timão”, made the indignation clear: “Yesterday I went looking for some after games yesterday and came across this video. I respect the opinion of the majority of journalists, but this Flavio Prado cannot. The guy is clearly a fan dressed as a media professional. He managed to say that scoring a CLEAR penalty was a blunder. It managed to diminish the victory of Corinthians with a mixed team. You have to send a flood of comments on this video so this guy never comments on a Corinthians game again because what I saw yesterday was a disgusting thing“wrote a Corinthians fan.