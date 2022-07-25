“It was painful”; Luciano Huck commits a gaffe with a mistake in Portuguese and causes revolt on social networks

The presenter, during ‘The Wall’, used the term “from Alagoas”, a serious mistake according to the cultured norm of the Portuguese language

O ‘Sunday with Huck’which debuted in 2021, has been a ratings success in TV Globo. The broadcaster was surprised after faustão not renew, opting for band and ending the contract after 32 years. On Saturdays, Marcos Mion presents the ‘Cauldron’, which also gained a special affection from the public. Yesterday (Sunday, 24), Luciano Huck gave me something to say.

the husband of Angelicaduring a part of the frame ‘The Wall’, caused an uproar on social media. in a question, Lucian used the term “from Alagoas”, a serious error according to the cultured norm of the Portuguese language. The gaffe was made in the competition that gives money to guests seeking financial assistance for a social project. the right answer was worth BRL 4.5 thousand.

“What is the capital of Alagoas? beautiful capital. Option a: Interlagos. Option b: Maceió”, he asked. A contestant got the question right and won the prize. On the web, netizens did not forgive: “God in Heaven! ‘From Alagoas’ was painful”wrote one. “I turn on the TV and I come across Luciano Huck asking which is the capital of ‘Alagoas’”shared another.

According to columnist André Romanoin the website ‘TV Observatory’yet another international format was acquired by Globe: O Lip Sync Battle (Dubbing the Celebrities). The attraction will replace the iconic Famous dance, which ended at the beginning of this month, on July 3rd. The picture, which is successful in other countries, can be presented by Lucian and Angelica.