“It’s always easier to pit one woman against another, isn’t it?”

Tiktoker had to return to social media to say that her outburst was not about the ex-BBB

The digital influencer Vanessa Lopes became known after bursting with her dance choreography videos on TikTok. However, the dancer ended up becoming friends with great celebrities. This Saturday (23), a alleged indirect influencer made the web speculate that it was for ex-BBB Jade Picon.

Through a series of tweets, Vanessa vented about people who pay “nice” and are not. “Salways the ones who pay the nice ones here are the worst and most cynical”, he said, then asking everyone to be careful with what they read on the internet. The matter reverberated after actress Giovanna Chaves agreed with Vanessa, given that she had also made a similar post a few days ago. It is also worth remembering that, recently, Jade made an outburst about lack of trust in people.

Later, after the matter had resonated, Vanessa took to social media to deny that her tweets were about Jade Picon, making a point of emphasizing that he admires the work of the ex-BBB. “They just deduced that what I posted is for Jade, even though it isn’t. Because it’s always easier to put one woman against another, right? Especially when it comes to someone I admire a lot at work.” she said.

Vanessa ended the matter saying that this is the last time she talks about it on her social media: “Last time I talk about this before it snowballs and you start making enmities between me and people I like or people I respect.”finished.