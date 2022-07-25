“It’s getting worse…”; Palmeiras fans revolt on the web, detonate striker and charge Leila for hiring

For the fans, Verdão needs a piece for the sides of the attack, because one of the current options is very bad and has not been helping

O palm trees remains at the top of the Brazilian Championship Serie A table. With the 2-1 victory over Internacional, verdão reached 39 points. Now, Palestra will only return to the field next Saturday (30), against Ceará, in a match valid for the 20th round of the Brasileirão Serie A.

Despite the positive result, the Palmeiras fans showed their dissatisfaction on social media. Striker Wesley, who participated in one of the goals, was heavily criticized for his performance. The youngster has not been favored by the fans, who demanded the hiring of a winger, because for them, Palestra cannot depend on Wesley. Last week, Alviverde negotiated Gabriel Veron and that irritated the fans even more, who want the team to look for an option for a player on the side in the attack.

“Wesley is getting worse and worse. He comes in to unburden himself and it looks like he was in a triathlon. He doesn’t win in speed, in strength, in dribbling. He loses them all and just keeps asking for a nonexistent fault. He fell too much. The truth is that Abel has no option to be an edge attacker. He just doesn’t see who doesn’t want to!”said a Palmeirense on Twitter.

“Wesley’s entry yesterday, once again, showed that he doesn’t have the balls to take Dudu’s place and solve it. Palmeiras would need to go after a winger. Do you know why you don’t? Because a winger worse than Verón costs more than his own”analyzed a fan of Palestra.

“Palmeiras don’t need to spend millions, but they urgently need: A winger. We can’t depend on Wesley and Breno Lopes to change a game. From a first steering wheel. Daniel does not have a backup. For Abel, Fabinho is not ready and Gabriel Menino in the role is horrible”highlighted a profile from Palmeiras.