“It’s in the house of…”; Vitinho’s salary at Flamengo is exposed and Rogério Ceni is warned about hiring at São Paulo

São Paulo is alive in three competitions: Serie A, Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana. In BR22, the team led by coach Rogério Ceni comes from a 3-3 draw against Goiás. In the knockout stages, Tricolor takes on América, at CdB, and Ceará, at Sula. On Thursday (28), the sequence begins.

The teams that still compete in the Copa do Brasil can register new players in the competition until this Tuesday (26). In that line, Tricolor do Morumbi need to race against time if they still want to increase the range of options in the tournament organized by the CBF. It is worth remembering that those who have already played in the competition for another team will not be able to play for a new one.

Vitinho, with one foot outside Flamengo, is free to sign a pre-contract and continues to be the subject of Soberano. Bought by CRF for values ​​that exceed 10 million euros (around R$ 55 million), in July 2018, shirt 11 has a contractual relationship valid until December. However, the agreement should not be prolonged.

Xodó de Rogério Ceni, the striker had his salary exposed by Portal do São Paulino: “According to information, the salary of the striker of the Rio team is around R$ 700 thousand. In other words, if he signed with Tricolor for the same amount, he would be the best paid athlete on the team”, highlighted the publication.

The amount involving the former CSKA and Internacional it is higher than what athletes like Patrick, Nikão and Éder receive monthly, all of whom earn around R$600,000, in addition to Calleri, who earns R$520,000. If they want to advance in the hiring of the 28-year-old left winger, SPFC would have to pay salaries + gloves.