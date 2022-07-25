Jade Picon is careless with her “dangerous” thong on the beach: “You will fall in love”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mcBNSzPMVh0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Left the fans in love! Jade Picon impressed her Instagram fans with a breathtaking record made this Saturday (23) while enjoying a day at the beach in Rio de Janeiro, where she is temporarily living during the recordings of the soap opera “Travessia”.

The influencer caused a click beyond “dangerous” wearing a red bikini that revealed much more than just the good shape of the new TV Globo actress. Jade put on a show of good shape and posed next to the flag that warns of the risk of drowning on the beach and joked: “be careful, high risk of falling in love”.

“Strong hurricane with isolated rains”, joked a follower in the comments, reacting to the muse’s click. “That princess Disney doesn’t have yet”, shot another internet user with passionate emojis. “The cat is now from Rio de Janeiro”, celebrated a fan of the former BBB. Check out:

Author of “Travessia” opens the game about Jade Picon’s lineup in “Travessia”

She is the moment! Recently, the author of the new 9 o’clock soap did not fail to reveal what she thinks about Jade Picon after scaling the ex-BBB to join the cast of the plot. Gloria Perez countered the controversies with the name of the influencer and spared no praise.

“Jade auditioned and surprised, that’s why she was chosen. And since then it has been prepared,” Gloria stated. “No art has a single gateway. Of course, the ideal is for the person to arrive with a solid training, but often, once talent is discovered, training begins after the choice. The important thing is that it is done. That’s the track record of many great actors,” she added.

“Expect a novel. The proposal is to thrill, entertain and invite reflection, as in all my other soap operas. I think it’s too early for more details. We will continue enjoying the Pantanal and we will tell you more later”, commented the author.

