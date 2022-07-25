James Webb HD only supports 68GB of stored data; understand

Despite the fact that the James Webb is the most expensive space telescope in history – with investments of 10 billion dollars –, a curiosity draws attention: the telescope’s storage unit has a capacity for only 68 GB of data.

For comparison, you can easily find modern notebooks and smartphones on the market with much greater capacities than James Webb. The iPhone 13 Pro, for example, has a version that boasts 1TB of storage.

What’s more, the solid state drive (SSD) used in the new space telescope can save files of just 24 hours of scientific observations – with 3% of that disk space used for engineering and telemetry data. The reason he is so small has two explanations.

The first is that James Webb’s storage unit is not the same as the one we use here on Earth. The SSD is designed to be effective and functional for the space telescope’s planned ten years of life, and is specially protected against the harsh environment of space.

In fact, engineers estimate that the drive’s capacity will reduce over time to 60GB, precisely because of wear and tear and exposure to radiation from space, as pointed out by the website. Spectrum.

In practice, James Webb can produce up to 57 gigabytes of data per day, with this amount varying according to scheduled observations. Even if all this data from one day of observation were saved, the disk would still not be full, leaving about 10GB of slack.

However, NASA and ESA do not let the telescope’s SSD run out of space, as data is transmitted to Earth daily. For this, James Webb was placed at Lagrange’s L2 point, so that he always has an unobstructed view for communication with our planet.

In addition, this is the first scientific mission to use the K-band for sending large volumes of data. The channel used is the frequency of 25.9 gigahertz, being able to download up to 28 megabits per second.

The telescope also uses two S-band communication channels to send commands and receive information about the operational status of James Webb.

To capture James Webb’s signals, the Deep Space Network (DSN) is used, a network of antennas around the world, located in the United States, Spain and Australia.

As the network is also used for other space missions, half of the recorded scientific data is sent to Earth in two transmission windows per day. Typically, this data capture is scheduled 12 to 20 weeks in advance.

As a result, the James Webb disk is only used during the waiting period until the next data transmission. The system also uses a security confirmation protocol, which erases data from the telescope’s storage unit only when the file is successfully received on Earth.

That is, the telescope’s HD is not higher simply because it is not necessary. As well remembered the site PCGamer, this is a reminder that it doesn’t make sense to spend a lot of money on more teraflops and gigabytes when the hardware won’t be used as effectively. After all, it is also possible to do “more with less”.