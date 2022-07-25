Jesuíta Barbosa reconnects with her ex-boyfriend and the two are seen in an atmosphere of romance in a bar in SP

Jesuíta Barbosa has just resumed her relationship with photographer Fábio Audi, from whom she had been separated since last year. Already reconciled, the two were seen together, and in the greatest atmosphere of romance, in the bar Balcão, in the last week in São Paulo.

Jesuíta and Fábio had been together for seven years when the actor decided to end their relationship. Then the actor started a romance with Alanis Guillen, aka Juma, behind the scenes of the soap opera “Pantanal”. The two have always publicly denied their real-life affair.

Julia Dalavia, Guta from ‘Pantanal’, engages in dating and is photographed in a romantic mood with former ‘Malhação’ actor

Jesuíta Barbosa reconnects with her ex-boyfriend, photographer Fábio Audi Photo: reproduction/ instagram

In October of last year, after breaking up with the photographer, Jesuíta Barbosa even said in an interview with “GQ” that he was in a “very straight phase”.

Jesuíta Barbosa with actor Fabio Audi during a trip Photo: Reproduction Instagram

Jesuit and Fábio (at the ends) with a friend Photo: Instagram

Fábio Audi, 34, has been more dedicated to his work as a photographer in recent times. But he is also a producer and actor, and he became known for starring in the 2014 film “Today I want to go back alone”.

Heartthrob of the soap opera ‘Cara e courage’ dates an architect from São Paulo: ‘Very proud’

The photographer Fábio Audi Photo: reproduction/ instagram