Joaquim recovers the evidence of theft from Weaving, burns everything and sets up a colossal plan against David

In Beyond the IllusionGlobo’s 6pm soap opera, Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will gain some breath in your plan to destroy David (Rafael Vitti). That’s because the villain will be able to recover the evidence that incriminates him for the thefts from Tropical Weaving. With that, he will turn against the magician and devise a colossal plan to finish him off.

In the next chapters of the plot, Yolanda (Duda Brack) will offer Joaquim the folder with the evidence that incriminates him. However, she won’t hand over the material hand in hand. That’s because the actress will demand a good amount of money in exchange for the documentation. At first, the villain will be a beast, but he will find himself with no way out and will end up giving in to his lover’s blackmail.

Then, with the evidence in hand, Joaquim will focus on ending David once and for all. He will take advantage of Isadora’s (Larissa Manoela) birthday to report the magician to the police. For this, he will give Salvador (Jorge Lucas) the “wanted” poster of the illusionist. Then, the delegate will go to Violeta’s (Malu Gali) house and give Davi a voice of arrest.

It is worth noting that Beyond the Illusion is written by Alessandra Poggi, under the general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and artistic direction of Luiz Henrique Rios. Starred by Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vittithe telenovela also features Danilo Mesquita, Débora Ozório, Malu Galli and others.