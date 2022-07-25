Joel Datena exposes 93 MI gain and Wanessa’s ex partner

Joel Datena exposes boy who won at Mega and Wanessa’s ex with friend at a party

For everyone to stay on top of the main news about the famous, TV Foco gathered the most read articles from last Sunday, 24, with names like Joel Datena and Marcus Buaiz, ex-husband of Vanessa Camargo.

HIGHLIGHT: JOEL DATENA CONFIRMS 94 MILLION GAIN IN THE MEGA SENA

Joel Datena paralyzed Band’s “Bora Brasil” when he reported that a boy won the R$ 94 million prize in the mega sena.

According to the artist, the draw took place in mid-March and was one of the biggest prizes of the year.

However, Joel Datena was more surprised by the attitude of the young man, who did not withdraw the award.

“Have you ever thought about winning the mega-sena, any amount… imagine winning 94 million reais and not taking the prize, folks”exposed the artist, who continued:

“The guy won 90-odd million reais and didn’t take the prize. Fortunately, it seems to me that he appeared.” said Joel Datena.

HIGHLIGHT: WANESSA’S EX ARISES WITH A PARTNER OF YEARS

Marcus Buaizafter the separation from Wanessa Camargo, is moving on with life and has been more with her friends.

Last Thursday, the 21st, the artist gathered some friends at his new home in São Paulo to celebrate his birthday.

Thiaguinho, one of Wanessa’s ex-husband’s biggest partners, even sang at the event. Furthermore, Carlinhos Maia also attended.

Emotional, the artist declared to his friends: “Home is an important place, we only receive special people, who somehow represent something important in this life”. Each of you here today represents a lot in my life. Today, I am reborn.”

Thiaguinho appeared alongside Wanessa Camargo’s ex-husband and declared: “You are so important to us, big brother. How wonderful to be with you in a special moment. I love you”,