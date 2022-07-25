Jout Jout announces the closure of the channel after more than two years of break – Zoeira

After more than two years without posting updates, the influencer Julia Tolezano, known as Jout Jout, announced this Saturday (23) that she will close her YouTube channel.

The decision was made public in a 44-minute video on the platform. About eight hours after posting, the video already has more than 100,000 views.

The JoutJout Prazer channel was created in 2014 and gained popularity for dealing with serious subjects, including women’s topics, in an easy and light way. The page accumulates about 2.5 million subscribers.

“We’re back to say that the time has come to end this beautiful cycle started there in 2014, with a lot of butterflies in my stomach and no idea where we would go. Now we know that we arrived in a massive place and that’s why we deserve a massive closure”, she said during the ad.

“It was in the midst of a lot of laughter and tears that we managed to record this video for us and for you. We hope you like it and that you feel contemplated, respected and grateful for having touched us in such a wonderful way and for having been touched by us too”, highlights.

At the beginning of the video, the influencer jokes asking if the crying face has passed and reveals that this is the 16th attempt to record the material.

Jout Jout will continue to publish on his podcast and participate in GNT’s Saia Justa program.