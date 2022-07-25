JP cuts GPA (PCAR3), BBI raises Rede D’Or (RDOR3) and BBA reinforces purchase for Eletrobras (ELET3): recommendations highlights

The last week of July begins with several reviews of recommendations by analysis houses, with JP Morgan reducing recommendation for GPA (PCAR3) to neutral, Bradesco BBI raising recommendation for Rede D’or (RDOR3) to equivalent to buy, while UBS BB reiterated its neutral recommendation for the role.

Itaú BBA resumed coverage of Eletrobras shares (ELET3) with a recommendation equivalent to the purchase after privatization of the company; UBS, on the other hand, maintained a sell recommendation for IRB (IRBR3).

JP Morgan revised its recommendations for the supermarket segment, lowering its recommendation for GPA from overweight (above-market-average exposure, or purchase equivalent) to neutral. The target price was cut from BRL 37 to BRL 21, which leads to an increase of 24.3% compared to Friday’s close.

The bank’s analysis team downgraded the stock to neutral given the lower visibility into the catalysts that could boost the shares. The installation of the new government in Colombia could delay a potential monetization of Exito, which is the central element for the sum of the parts (SOTP) assessment and previous outperform recommendation, while the recovery of Brazilian food retail is challenging and it must take time to bear material fruit.

As for Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), JP Morgan maintains a neutral recommendation, but raised the target price from BRL 21 to BRL 23, an upside potential of 35.9% compared to the last closing.

Analysts wrote that the company is in a good position to act as an industry consolidator, case in point being the latest acquisition of third player — Big Group — exploiting market formalization trends. And its high exposure to cash&carry (70% of sales) supports solid cash flow (FCF) to maintain its expansion, making it one of Latin America’s fastest growing food retailers.

Assaí (ASAI3 is the bank’s preferred choice in the segment, with an overweight recommendation and raising the target price from BRL 20 to BRL 23.50, or upside potential of around 50% compared to the previous day’s closing. Analysts see average compound annual growth (CAGR) of 20% in earnings per share over the next five years, with positive triggers ahead once Extra’s conversions start rolling out in 3Q22.

D’Or Network (RDOR3)

Bradesco BBI raised the recommendation for Rede D’or shares from market perform (performance in line with the market) to outperform (performance above the market average), with the target price being raised from R$42 to R$46 , which sets up a potential upside of 52% in relation to the closing of last Friday (22) of R$ 30.25.

According to analysts, the increase reflects: (i) the share’s 27% underperformance in relation to the Ibovespa; (ii) perspective of strong recovery from routine surgeries and procedures with post-Covid normalization; (iii) positive earnings momentum with margin recovery throughout 2022 and 2023 on cost initiatives, (iv) better growth fundamentals after the M&A [fusão e aquisição] with SulAmérica (SULA11); and (v) a multiple attraction.

“RDOR is the Top Pick in the sector due to its resilience in an economic downturn and good earnings visibility,” analysts point out.

On the other hand, UBS BB reiterated neutral recommendation for RDOR3 and buy for SulAmérica (SULA11. “We expect volumes and margins to increase throughout the year, also helped by seasonality – but uncertainty about ticket levels could delay a reclassification”, assess the analysts.

The target price for RDOR3 was cut from BRL 58 to BRL 37 (23% upside), while SULA11 was cut from BRL 44.50 to BRL 28 (28% upside), still maintaining purchase for this the latter due to the upside potential with the merger.

Itaú BBA resumed coverage for the ON share of Eletrobras (ELET3) with an outperform valuation (performance above the market average, equivalent to the purchase) and a target price of R$ 62, a potential appreciation of 38.9% in relation to the Friday closing.

Eletrobras is the bank’s top choice in the utilities sector, “based on its enormous size, very attractive valuation, strong cash flow generation and ability to pay very high dividend yield in the medium term,” comment analysts.

According to them, the company is no longer “chained”, as the restrictions of being a state-owned company have disappeared and the management team will now have much more flexibility to implement the changes that can make it one of the best utilities in the world.

“In addition, a key point will be the election of the new board and the election of the new CEO. We believe former CEO Wilson Ferreira will likely be the next to occupy the position, as he has just resigned from his role at Vibra VBBR3,” analysts point out.

UBS maintained a sell recommendation for IRB shares (IRBR3) and cut its target price from BRL 2.80 to BRL 2.30 (still up 15% compared to Friday’s closing), due to lower estimates of profit by 30% this year and 6% in 2023 (with higher claims and weaker financial results more than offsetting premiums).

In the sector, the Swiss bank currently prefers Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3, target price of R$11, a 60% upside potential) and BB Seguridade (BBSE3, target price of R$32, 20% upside potential) both with buy recommendation, followed by Porto Seguro (PSSA3, neutral, target price of R$ 21).

Qualicorp (QUAL3)

Citi analysts downgraded the asset recommendation from neutral to “sell”, with the price target being cut from BRL 15 to BRL 9 (down 13.7%), noting that weak operational trends are expected to persist, in addition to the lack of a clear short-term catalyst.

