Juliano Cazarré talks about his newborn daughter’s rare disease and gets excited about a gift from Ana Maria Braga | TV & Famous

Juliano Cazarre attended breakfast with Ana Maria Braga this Monday, 7/25, at Mais Você. The actor talked about Alcides, his character in Pantanal, his career, his family – married to Letícia Cazarré and father of 5 children – and the birth of Maria Guilhermina, who came with a rare heart disease, which causes an enlarged atrium leading to congestive heart failure and insufficient flow of red blood to the body.
“She arrived with a lot of love. She was operated on when she was two hours old, she was born with an enlarged heart. May she teach us to love even more. She left the ICU and can breastfeed. When she breastfeeds, her oxygen saturation rises and doctors don’t believe it because a patient like this is an effort to suckle.”
Juliano Cazarré has breakfast with Ana Maria Braga — Photo: Globo
In the chat, Juliano also talked about his faith in God. The actor broadcasts live on social media, praying: “When we put love for God first, your love for others increases. When you understand that there is something greater that loves you, understands you, things here on Earth begin to enter the place.”
“Because I’m a Catholic in the artistic world, I get hit with a stick every now and then. I get every stone,” revealed Cazarré, who was moved by the gift given by Ana Maria, a representation of Saint Joseph and the baby Jesus.
Juliano Cazarré gets emotional with a gift from Ana Maria Braga — Photo: Globo
In the 9 o’clock soap opera, the actor plays Alcides who has an affair with Maria Bruaca, played by Isabel Teixeira, wife of his boss, Tenório, played by Murilo Benício. The owner of the farm discovers the betrayal and, according to Cazarré, revenge will have some modifications of the original plot.
“There will be some modifications from the original. It will keep the weight, it will be devastated, but it will be less blood than the other one. I can’t say much.”
In ‘Pantanal’, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will discover that Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) has an affair with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
Sharing the scene with Isabel Teixeira, Cazarré received a special message from her co-worker; watch!
Isabel Teixeira sends a message to Juliano Cazarré
The actor said that he likes to practice physical exercises and in the Pantanal recordings he had some equipment to train. “I would wake up early and there was this corner that is the hangar, the plane’s garage, with some weights and we would take the opportunity to work out.
Juliano Cazarré works out early in the morning before the recordings
Juliano Cazarré is playing the stilt pirate in the movie “Pluft”, which opened in theaters on July 21. He said the scenes were filmed inside an underwater pool.
Juliano Cazarré is a clumsy pirate in ‘Pluft, the Fantasminha’
Juliano Cazarré and Lola Belli in ‘Pluft – O Fantasminha’ — Photo: Globo Filmes