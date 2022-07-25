Juliette is barred from entering a church in Spain because of her transparent dress; VIDEO | Paraíba

Singer Juliette Freire was barred from entering the Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on Saturday (23) because of the clothes she was wearing. She had to borrow a friend’s shirt to be allowed in. The situation was shared by the paraibana, in a good-natured way, on social networks.

“We weren’t sure we were going to visit the church, so I put on transparent clothes because it’s very hot here. Okay… we did several other things. Then we arrived, bought the church ticket, and I didn’t even care. I touched my clothes. When I got here, the boy was all embarrassed ‘no, your clothes are a little see-through’. Then I felt ashamed”.

Juliette borrowed her friend’s shirt to enter a church in Spain — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Juliette continued the report saying that she understood the problem with the clothes she was wearing, as it was a church, and went to seek a solution with her friend who accompanied her, Rallyson. He bought a new shirt, nearby, and loaned the shirt he was wearing to Juliette to put over the dress.

Juliette at the Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

“I understand, it’s a church, you know, anyway. Then Rallyson bought a blouse that even has the tag on it and I wore his. Now I do.”

In the end, the visit paid off, and Juliette even shared photos at church.

