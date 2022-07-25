Juventude beats Ceará and ends a streak of nine games without a win

Juventude beat Ceará 1-0 this Sunday (24), at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The result interrupted a nine-game winning streak for the home team. Isidro Pitta scored the goal of the match in the second stage.

The result leaves Juventude with 16 points, in 19th position, while Ceará stops in 12th, with 24. The two teams will only play again next weekend. At home, Ceará takes on Palmeiras on Saturday (30), at 4:30 pm, while Juventude visits Bragantino on Sunday (31), at 7:00 pm.

Teams split shares in the first round

It wasn’t a game of great opportunities in the opening 45 minutes. Juventude, owner of the house, started better. At eight, Bruno Nazário took a free-kick on the wall and Moraes made the first move on the rebound, forcing goalkeeper João Ricardo to make a good save.

Ceará balanced the actions from 20, with increases in speed from Mendonza and Vina. Richard, on a pass from Vina, for example, had a good chance at 15, but sent it out.

Goalkeepers save chances in the 2nd half

At 12 minutes into the second half, Paulo Henrique pulled the counterattack for Juventude and crossed the entire field at speed. He kicked hard and goalkeeper João Ricardo managed to reach the ball. In a free kick two minutes later, Vina hit close, and Felipe Alves deflected to a corner.

Youth open the scoring with Pitta

The game remained open until Moraes pedaled twice in the left corner of the attack and crossed to the middle of the left-handed area. He found Isidro Pitta, who headed for the back of the net at 20, opening the scoring for Juventude.

Ceará kept the march to try to reach the equalizing goal, even with more offensive actions, but without producing a great chance that would bring danger to goalkeeper Felipe Alves.

DATASHEET

Youth 1 x 0 Ceará

Reason: 19th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 07/24/2022

Place: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium

Hour: 4pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

Assistants: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG) and Marcio Gleidson Correia Dias (PA)

Video Referee (VAR): Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Yellow cards: Richard (CEA), Jhon Vásquez (CEA), Vitor Gabriel (JUV), Luiz Otávio (CEA),

red cards:

goals: Isidro Pitta (JUV), at 20′ of the 2nd half (1-0);

Youth: Felipe Alves; Thalisson, Paulo Miranda, Moraes (William Matheus) and Rodrigo Soares; Paulo Henrique (Capixaba), Marlon (Yuri Oliveira), Edinho (Chico) and Elton; Bruno Nazário (Vitor Gabriel) and Isidro Pitta. Coach: Umberto Louzer.

Ceará: João Ricardo; Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco and Nino Paraíba; Vina (Fernando Sobral), Richardson (Diego Rigonato) and Richard (Rodrigo Lindoso); Stiven Mendoza, Lima (Vásquez) and Cléber. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.