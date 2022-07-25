Kalil asks for Lula instead of Bolsonaro: ‘Let’s give another opportunity’

Kalil praised Lula during the Minas Gerais PSD convention (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press – 7/24/22)

Confirmed candidate for the Minas Gerais government this Sunday (24/7), Alexandre Kalil (PSD) returned to preach in favor of the election of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). To defend the idea, he cited the Constitution Amendment, which decreed a state of emergency in Brazil and allowed the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to disburse, outside the spending ceiling, of around R$41 billion to fund social aid.”If Brazil is in a state of emergency, let’s give another opportunity. Let’s give an opportunity to the President of the Republic who took care of people, made colleges, invested, gave light and water to everyone, milk to the North of Minas and took care of the South and the Triangle of the state”, said Kalil, at the headquarters of the Legislative Assembly, in Belo Horizonte, where his candidacy was ratified by the PSD.

Kalil signed an alliance with Lula for this year’s election. His vice-candidate will even be PT state deputy Andr Quinto.

“In a few hours, ten million Brazilians, children, will go to bed hungry. We have a president of the Republic wanting to be elected in a state of emergency decreed by him,” he criticized. The state of emergency, in fact, was made official through an act of the National Congress, and makes it possible to increase Auxlio Brasil to R$ 600 by the end of the year.

Alongside leaders such as Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD) and federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT), coordinator of Lula’s campaign in Minas, Kalil said that this year’s election will be “very serious.” “The people have the option,” he assured.

Kalil: ‘Andr was a deputy chosen by me’

Earlier, before Kalil’s candidacy was endorsed, the federation formed by PT, PCdoB and PV met to ratify Andr Quinto as vice president. The sewing that gave Quinto the job began with Agostinho Patrus (PSD), president of the Assembly. To make a formal alliance with the PT viable, it was necessary to give Lula’s party a space on the ticket.

“If Agostinho hadn’t had the position he had, we wouldn’t be linked here. Andr was a vice chosen by me. As Lula said: the only thing that no one can choose from a majority candidate is the vice. I chose”, said the candidate for the government.

Kalil also praised Reginaldo Lopes, who was trying to run for the Senate, but gave up to support Alexandre Silveira.