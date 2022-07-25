Kevin Feige Explains How Phase 4 Post-Credits Scenes Connect to MCU Phases 5 and 6

Marvel Studios boss assures that, as it always was, not every scene is a guarantee of a connection to the future

THE marvel studios dominated the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 with a panel where Kevin Feige revealed all the projects of the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe. talking to the comic bookthe studio head also made it clear that, again, the post-credit scenes will play a key role in linking one work to the other.

In an interview shortly after the bombastic panel, Feige stated that Marvel’s post-credits scenes are not necessarily continuity-focused, and said that many of them are designed just to amuse the audience that stayed in movie theaters. In any case, given the recent trend of eternal (2021) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), the new characters will be important to advance to Phases 5 and 6 of this era known as The Saga of the Multiverse:

“The truth is, not all post-credits scenes are about the future. Some are just our heroes eating shawarma, or Captain America talking about the importance of learning to be patient. They always need to be fun, we don’t want them all to be the same. Some of the scenes will have connections, and some will not – which is also true of our works, as I think individual stories like Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. A lot of what we’ve been doing is contributing to a larger plot, with the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people are going to embark on that journey.”

According to Feige, everything will culminate in a double of films from the Avengerswhich will be released within a few months in 2025. Thus, some of the faces that appeared in the post-credits scenes of recent works are sure to be present in the MCU until then.

