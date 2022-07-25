Larissa Manoela bets on the minimum bikini on a day at the beach

Larissa Manoela appears in a hollowed-out bikini while bathing in the sea on vacation

After the end of the recordings of the novel Beyond the Illusionfrom Globo, the actress Larissa Manoela already started to enjoy your vacation this weekend. She went to Búzios, in Rio de Janeiro, and had fun in the region’s sea.

On social media, the star opened a photo album on the beach and flaunted all her beauty. In the clicks, she appeared taking a bath in the sea in a minimal, low-cut black bikini. “vacation mode on,” she said in the caption.

Beyond the Illusion marked Larissa Manoela’s debut in Globo’s soap operas after her success on SBT. She starred in the plot by playing two characters: Elisa in the first phase and Isadora in the second phase. The telenovela will be on the air until August, but the recordings were finished last Friday, July 22nd.

Larissa Manoela tells about the end of the recordings

This Saturday, 23, Larissa Manoela made a special post on Instagram to celebrate the end of the recordings of the soap opera Além da Illusion. She showed photos with the cast and talked about the farewell.

“Finally the end. I believe that nothing happens by chance. Everything has a purpose and ours was to meet to make this beautiful work possible, which ended with great perfection. In addition to Illusion, it has already marked the heart of everyone who took part and also of those who accompanied it. It’s not just a novel, it’s part of the story. Our! Beautiful and magical. Thank you @luizhrios for brilliantly leading this wonderful team and @alessandrapoggiautora for being the master creator of this whole tale that enchanted us all. Until August 19th, you will follow us and see our outcome closely. Thank you to everyone involved! Forever in our hearts“, she said.