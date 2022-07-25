Lauana Prado joins Deezer’s list of most listened to artists with her album “Raiz”

The singer Lauana Prado is a phenomenon in the sertanejo world and now celebrates another achievement. It’s just that her new album “Raiz” has just joined the list of most listened to Deezer albums. The historic feat in the singer’s career took place this week and fans celebrated the success of the new work.

Released by Universal Music, the album already collects tens of thousands of videos created on social media platforms. The medley of the track “Um Sonhador” alone has more than 47,000 creations on TikTok, plus another 16,000 videos on Instagram Reels. The project won its first authorial track, “Elevador”, a single written by Lauana Prado in partnership with Dr Felipe Rocha, Lanutti, Vinny Peres and MV.

Several fans of the singer celebrated the success of the singer’s hits. “I’ve already added ‘Elevator’ to my repertoire! I’m rehearsing, I’m going to sing, film and post for you to see”, commented a fan in a publication by Lauana on her official Instagram account. “It was already a hit before the release, now it’s just going!”, said another fan.

Lauana was born in Goiânia, but was raised in Araguaína, a city in the state of Tocantins. Before her success, she participated in three TV competitions, two programs by Raul Gil (Jovens Talentos, 2001, and Mulheres que Brilham, 2014), on SBT, and one on Globo. At the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster, she was a semifinalist on The Voice, 2012 edition.