Lavrov says Russia intends to overthrow Ukraine’s government | Ukraine and Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia is aiming to overthrow the Ukrainian government, contradicting his earlier statements about the war.

“We will certainly help the Ukrainian people to free themselves from the regime, which is totally anti-people and anti-history,” Lavrov said during a visit to Cairo on Sunday (24/07). He further stated that the Russian people and the Ukrainian people would live together in the future.

The statement contradicts a quote by Lavrov from April, when he said: “We have no plans for regime change in Ukraine.” On that occasion, the Russian minister stated that it was up to the Ukrainians to choose their leader.

Russian officials have in recent days hardened their speech on the war in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Lavrov threatened to occupy more areas beyond the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where most of the fighting currently takes place.

One of the reasons given for this threat is the sending by the West to Ukraine of heavy weapons with greater range, such as the Himars missile system, produced in the United States. Thus, it would be necessary for Moscow to push the Ukrainian military further away from the Donetsk and Lugansk provinces, which form the Donbass region and are recognized by Russia as independent.

Russia has as one of the goals of the war that Kiev recognize the independence of the Donbass region, and also to recognize the Crimean peninsula, occupied in 2014 by Moscow, as a Russian territory.

2 of 3 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kharkiv — Photo: Presidency Advisory/via REUTERS Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kharkiv — Photo: Presidency Advisory/via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted indirectly to Lavrov’s statement in a video speech on Sunday night. “Only those who don’t know the true story and don’t understand its meaning could decide to attack us,” he said. For centuries, Ukrainians were oppressed. They would never give up their independence and they will not be intimidated, he said.

“Preserving unity now, working together for victory, is the most important national task we need to accomplish together,” Zelensky said. If the Ukrainians can do that, they will succeed at what previous generations failed: maintaining independence from Russia, making Ukraine one of the most modern states in the world, and building their way towards Europe, which would be completed with accession to the European Union. , he said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had rejected on Wednesday, in an interview with DW, Russia’s claim that Western arms shipments would play a decisive role for Moscow to expand its military objectives in Ukraine. She said the Kremlin continually changes its argument, and the current statement is “another piece of propaganda on the Russian side”.

3 of 3 Flags of NATO member countries hoisted outside Brussels headquarters — Photo: Olivier Matthys/Associated Press Flags of NATO member countries fly outside the Brussels headquarters — Photo: Olivier Matthys/Associated Press

Despite reinforcing his confidence in the Ukrainians’ victory, Zelensky said that one of the biggest risks facing his country today is the fatigue of war on the part of Western countries, which have been sending weapons and support to fight the Russian invaders.

“All countries have their internal themes. But it’s important for us that people don’t get tired,” said Zelensky in an interview with TV Globo’s Fantástico program, aired on Sunday.

He also expressed his frustration with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and complained that the leaders of countries in the military alliance had not heeded Ukraine’s warnings about a possible Russian invasion and acted beforehand to try to prevent this from happening.