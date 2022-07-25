Leadership, willingness and crucial tackling: Vidal’s first minutes at Flamengo leave a good impression

Arturo Vidal made his debut for Flamengo at 2-1 victory over Avaí, this Sunday, in Ressacada. He came on in the second half, with the game tied at 1 to 1, and was important for the red-black turn. In 17 minutes on the field, he had time to show technical quality, disposition and a lot of leadership on the field.

In his first match wearing the red-black shirt, Vidal saw a Flamengo with great volume of game and being superior to the rival, but with difficulties to transform the chances created in goal. The midfielder came in at 32′ of the second half, in place of Everton Ribeiro, had a safe performance and left a good impression.

Acting as second midfielder, the Chilean compensated for the lack of rhythm and chemistry with a lot of vitality and experience. In one of the first moves, he made a cart to block a kick at the entrance of the area. Leader on the field, he guided his teammates at all times, signaling the best positioning for each one.

He also had a crucial participation in the goal of the red-black turn, in the 39th minute of the second half. With a cart in the defense field, he made the tackle that started the play of Pedro’s second goal. In another highlight, with the score 2 to 1, he gave Arrascaeta a beautiful shot in the penalty area.

Vidal’s numbers against Avaí:



– 17 minutes

– 14 ball touches

– 7 correct passes (70% success)

– 2 aerial duels won

– 1 blocked shot

– 1 disarm/intercept

DORIVAL JÚNIOR’S ANALYSIS



– Vidal will be important. Let’s have patience for it to recover condition and reach its best. There were few work with the ball and even so he feels integrated into the team, so we came to the conclusion, talking to him, that it would be important to come. I believe it will be very important for our team. Everything is a matter of time – said the coach at a press conference.

With the result, Flamengo reached 30 points and provisionally assumed the sixth position in the Brazilian. On Wednesday, at Maracanã, the club hosts Athletico-PR for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.