learn benefits of replacement for men over 50

Testosterone is a hormone present in men and, to a lesser extent, in women. It is related to libido, fertility and secondary male characteristics such as body hair growth and muscle composition.

Endocrinologist Lorena Lima Amato explains that in andropause, which begins around age 50, it is common for testosterone levels to drop. Hormonal changes can cause symptoms such as mood swings, decreased libido and excessive tiredness.

“Hormone replacement can restore the feeling of well-being, improve libido, reduce the feeling of fatigue and help maintain muscle mass”, says the doctor.

Generally, testosterone should be replaced when its values ​​are lower than the indicator considered normal for the patient’s age group. However, treatment should only be started when indicated by an endocrinologist. Know the types of hormone replacement and when to see a doctor:

Types of hormone replacement

There are several ways to perform hormone replacement therapy in men. The options are:

Transdermal testosterone replacement, that is, by gels absorbed through the skin;

Intramuscularly via injections;

Through hormonal implants inserted under the skin and changed every 6 months;

Replacement orally, through pills.

Who is she suitable for?

The therapy is indicated for men who have, for some reason, a drop in testosterone levels, a situation called hypogonadism. Among the causes for this are:

Genetic conditions;

Any surgical or inflammatory condition that interrupts the function of the pituitary or testes;

Aging;

Chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

benefits

The benefits of male hormone replacement are:

Restore the feeling of well-being;

Improve libido;

Decrease the feeling of fatigue;

Improvement potential for erectile dysfunction;

Improved muscle mass and bone health.

Contraindication

The therapy is not recommended for men who have any type of cancer, as tumors can be stimulated to grow by the hormone. It should also not be given to people with high cardiovascular risk or who have some chronic diseases.

Side effects

When the therapy is aimed only at raising testosterone to physiological levels, side effects related to the hormone itself are hardly seen. These effects may be associated with the methods used. Injections, for example, can bring about some kind of adverse reaction.