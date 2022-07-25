Letícia Colin and Tatá Werneck show their children together: “how cute”

The actresses Letícia Colin and Tatá Werneck showed a beautiful click of the children together

The actress Leticia Colin and comedian and presenter Tata Werneck enchanted the internet by publishing a special photo. The celebrities registered their two children together, in a scene beyond cute. And that won many hearts in the web!

Tatá is the mother of a beautiful girl, Clara Maria. The little girl is the result of her marriage to the actor Rafa Vitti. Together since 2017, they made the union official two years later. Soon after, they had their first and, for now, only heir. Their daughter is now two years old.

Already Leticia Colin is a proud mother of a little boy. The famous is married to the actor Michel Melamed with whom she had little Uri, two years old. The couple took up their relationship in 2016 and walked down the aisle about two years after they went public with their relationship.

This Sunday, Tatá and Letícia released a beautiful click of the children that was defined by many as the “friendship of millions!”. Clara and Uri are very close in age, less than a month apart. The cute duplinha appears in a gym giving a hug. While the boy squats down to make his friend’s height easier, Clara closes her eyes!

“My beloved friend Letícia and I got pregnant together. Our children were born about 20 days apart. And today they are friends. Who has friends has everything. Whoever has children who are friends with the children of friends, has everything. Especially where to leave the kids when you want to go to a rave. We love you”, joked the comedian.

Leticia Colin published the same click and declared himself in the caption. “Adults, learn to hug, just learn. Thank you Tatá and Rafa for this perfect friend of our puppy”, wrote the actress.

It didn’t take long for the scene to melt hearts and the cute little friends won a lot of praise! Actor Alexandre Nero commented: “Fófis”. The comedian Dani Calabresa defined: “How cute”. Dermatologist Denise Barcelos noticed: “And that little closed eye??!!”. Actress Ingrid Guimarães recommended: “Ahhhh this is sooo cool. Invest in that friendship.”

