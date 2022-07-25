Letícia Oro Melo vibrates with bronze at the Worlds and dreams of more: “I want the 7m” | athletics

“I’m not afraid of anyone. If I was afraid I would stay home. Because that’s what sport is. I always, both in the state and now in the world, I don’t think: “Oh, I want to get a final”. I always think about medals. So much so that I only got one jump and it’s only one jump I need,” said the medalist.

1 of 1 Leticia Oro Melo is bronze at the World Athletics Championships — Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images Leticia Oro Melo is bronze at the World Athletics Championships — Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Winning a medal was already the goal in Letícia Oro Melo’s mind, but as soon as she realized that she had won bronze, she was stunned. It took a while for the chip to sink in and accept that she had achieved the best result of a Brazilian in the history of the race.

— The time has come, 6.89m, my personal best. I’m still processing, I’m nervous, oh my God… I’m in shock! But I would like to thank everyone and keep training. Because I’m still young. I want to get the 7m and I know I can afford it,” she explained.

Watch the full interview:

Letícia Oro Melo comments on bronze at the World Athletics Championships: “I’m in shock”

During the interview, Letícia recalled the difficult period she went through at the end of 2021 after undergoing surgery on the cruciate ligament in her knee. The 24-year-old said that despite being only her second competition this year, she arrived confident to seek a medal.

— Both at the State and now at the Worlds, I don’t think: “Oh, I want to get a final”. I always think about medals. So much so that I hit just one jump and it’s just one jump I need. I don’t know if you guys know, but I come from surgery. The Worlds is my second competition of the year, almost seven months since I had knee surgery because I tore my ligament. And I can’t even believe it – celebrated the athlete.