Lexa “reacts” with a thong bikini and takes a bold selfie before renewing her tan

Sapequinha has everything! Lexa broke the internet this Saturday (23) by posting a selfie that gave the singer’s social media a buzz. The funk muse emerged taking advantage of the sunny day to renew her tan and did not miss the opportunity to register her moment of rest.

At the time, the funkeira showed off her good shape in a revealing black bikini and made the more than 17 million followers of her Instagram happy. The muse showed off her sculptural body and left everyone drooling with her look to enjoy the pool. “I put on a bikini and reacted”, joked the singer.

“A body is a body, right?”, fired a follower in the comments of Lexa’s post. “Owner of a powerful name! With a sculptural body and a supreme voice”, praised the singer’s mother, businesswoman Darlin Ferratry. “How beautiful this woman is, speechless”, praised a fan of the muse. See the selfie:

Lexa recalls controversial fight with Pocah

Past waters! Recently, singer Lexa took to Twitter to make a very special statement to none other than Pocah! The muse recalled an old feud that made her move away from Pocah, however, the two showed that everything was in the past.

“I really don’t understand how Pocah and I were apart for so long. If you guys could see the vibe the last time I was at her house… Wow, we get along so well. I love you, friend”, declared Lexa on her social network, making the fans of two singers happy.

In 2019 on Instagram, however, Pocah revealed what happened between the two: “About the second case, I met Guimê many years ago, before he met her [Lexa]. I was still supportive when I heard they were together, she knows that. Even Lexa herself has denied that I hit on him in any of her posts, but nobody wants to emphasize it, nobody wants to post or talk about it, right?”.

