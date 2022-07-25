Lisca defends Brazilians and says he has “a lot of foreigners” being offered to Santos | saints

Lisca, Santos’ coach, stated that the club has been receiving offers from athletes as possible signings, but that among the options there are “a lot of foreign players”. He made a defense of the Brazilians.

The statement was made this Sunday, after the 0-0 draw with Fortaleza, a match that marked the coach’s debut at Peixe.

– I confess that there are a lot of foreign players (being offered). I have nothing against foreign players, but where is the Brazilian player? There are a lot of good Brazilian players here too. There is a player in Serie B, a player who is in some teams away and can return. We have to take care of that too,” Lisca said.

The coach has four foreigners in his squad. In Lisca’s first lineup at Santos, one of them was a starter: Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Fernández. The other three were on the bench: Uruguayan midfielder Carlos Sánchez and Ecuadorian forwards Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo (who took to the field in the second half).

According to Lisca, the moment is one of valuing the cast he has in his hands.

– Santos has a board, it has a Management Council, it has a football manager. They will make that definition. I will work with the players that Santos makes available to me. You won’t see me here complaining for reinforcements, asking, because it would be disrespectful to my players. I really believe in this group. I said that the club is working, prospecting, but the definition is not mine. I participate, I give my opinion, and then for my role. The function of hitting the hammer, to see what the investment is is for the presidency, the Management Board and the football management. I will greatly value the players who are here. And I won’t be like “ah, this position” or “ah, this one is missing”, because they (players) listen to everything. And then they charge me.

Lisca also spoke about the presence of foreign coaches in Brazil. And she celebrated the rescue of Brazilian professionals.

– There was a time that is ending a little, but only foreign coach came. Now, the foreign coaches are leaving and people are coming back. Mano is kicking ass, Felipão is there, Lisca had a golden opportunity at Santos now. They (the foreign coaches) got to know the real Brazilian market. The Turco has now left Atlético-MG, Cuca has returned. I’m very happy with his return, Mano’s return, Felipão’s return. These guys are references for me.

The coach will now have a free week for training. Santos returns to the field on August 1st, against Fluminense, in Vila Belmiro, for the Brasileirão.

