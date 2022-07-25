Lisca makes first change and launches novelty as a duo for Eduardo Bauermann at Santos

After the departure of Fabián Bustos and a short period with interim Marcelo Fernandes in charge of Santos, Lisca will make his debut as coach of the team. In his debut, the coach will launch a novelty in the defensive system with an athlete who was little used by the team. Returning from loan, Alex can make his debut for Peixe.

Revealed by the Club in 2020, the player has only 18 matches for the team and to gain more space and more minutes, he was loaned to Famalicão de Portugal and had a run in European football. In all, there were 22 matches in the season, between Primeira Liga and national cups. At the end of the season, his team finished in eighth place, but without the dreamed European spot.

In recent days, Alex has seen Kaiky being traded to Almería from Spain, Robson leaving for Boavista from Portugal and also Velázquez leaving Peixe to sign with Juarez from Mexico. In addition to the negotiations, Santos also lost Maicon and Luiz Felipe, who are now in the medical department and out of action for the match against Fortaleza. With that, Alex was promoted to the starting position alongside Eduardo Bauermann.

The other defender listed for the match is young Derick, from the under-20 team, who should start from the bench. Santos is still looking for a defender and has Willyan Rocha, from Portimonense, on the radar. As a differential in relation to the other defenders, Alex has the characteristic of being left-handed and therefore he will be selected on the left side of the Santos defense.

In addition, the rest of the team should be very similar to the team that won Botafogo in Vila Belmiro. The absence is on account of Zanocelo, who is suspended for the third yellow card. Santos’ likely lineup has João Paulo, Madson, Eduardo Bauermann, Alex and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Bruno Oliveira; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga (ngelo) and Marcos Leonardo.