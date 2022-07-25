Lisca regrets Santos’ logistics for the duel against Fortaleza: “I was desperate”

In the first game with Lisca in the technical area, the saints just stayed in 0-0 draw with Fortaleza this Sunday night, at Castelão. With his team’s poor performance, the coach regretted the problems in the logistics of the trip to his debut at the club.

Lisca hinted that problems in the preparation for the match had influenced Santos’ performance. According to him, the origin of the problem was still in the post-game against Botafogo. The coach also highlighted the importance of sleep and even mentioned basketball star LeBron James.

“We started wrong on Wednesday after the game against Botafogo. Recovery cannot be on Thursday morning. Sleep is the best recovery a player can have. Our sport physiologist showed my players that Lebron James sleeps 12 hours a day. We can’t finish the game at 0:00 and show up in the morning. We have to sleep all morning, in the afternoon you go to the CT at 15:00, recover, do the massage. Santos has a very competent multidisciplinary team. But I I couldn’t change everything on arrival. But I got scared”, declared the coach.

Lisca returned to the capital of Ceará, a city she knows very well from the passages she had in Ceará. The coach mentioned how the Santos logistics were on the trip and revealed problems even at the hotel, as Fortaleza hosted a festive event this weekend.

“I worked here, so I know. We left the CT at 2:00 pm and arrived at the hotel in Fortaleza at 10:30 pm. It’s not just the 3-hour trip. On Wednesday, when I arrived, I asked Diogo (Castro, logistics coordinator , to come before), but there was the Fortal here. Our hotel was full. There were only people from abadá, with the guys going out to party. Us arriving for work, and the guys drinking down there. To each his own. We couldn’t flight or hotel. I despaired”, said the coach, who also recalled the absences for the match.

“My debut, with all this difficulty already. We were without Maicon, losing a defender. I brought Jair, but he took medicine and couldn’t play. It was a scavenger hunt. But let’s get better. I’ve already talked to the players about it. If we can’t come two days early and sacrifice a little, we’re at the wrong club. Santos is a giant and has to prepare well for the matches. Our life is Santos. We have to prioritize recovery.”

If Lisca regretted Santos’ logistics for his debut, the same should not be repeated for the next appointment. After all, Peixe only returns to the field on August 1, Monday, at 8 pm (GMT), when he faces Fluminense. The duel will take place in Vila Belmiro. Thus, the coach will have a whole week to recover and then work on his team.

With this Sunday’s draw, Santos ended the first round of the Brazilian Championship in 9th place, with 26 points. The distance to Flamengo, which opens the G6, is four points.

