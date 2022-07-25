Lívia Andrade’s neon thong reveals natural tan in summer click: “I love”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mcBNSzPMVh0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Natural beauty that speaks, right? Lívia Andrade shone on social media on Friday (22) after sharing a click enjoying the summer at the gringa. The blonde is enjoying her vacation in the United States and did not fail to show the luxurious moment during her rest.

This time, the 39-year-old blonde enchanted with a minimalist bikini in neon colors and mixed the orange and pink tones at the time of producing to renew her tan. Lívia showed off a breathtaking sculptural shape and celebrated the climate of Florida: “I love the longest days of summer”.

“Beauty beating one of these times”, joked a follower reacting to the click in the comments of the publication. “A real mermaid this woman”, drooled another netizen with passionate emojis. “Natural beauty is for few”, fired a third, praising the muse. See the photo:

Too high salary? Lívia Andrade clarifies controversy with Silvio Santos

The bullshit paid off too much! Recently, presenter Lívia Andrade received a pinprick from none other than Silvio Santos after being fired from SBT. The Baú Owner stated on national television that the presenter was fired because of her very high salary.

On social media, however, Lívia was not silent: “Yes, it was high (the salary), I fought for years for it. I received good offers from other broadcasters and improved my working condition at SBT by personally negotiating one by one, most of the time with Silvio himself”.

“I was working on two programs, I was available 24 hours a day and I still had my butt branded with an iron on the chair that gave me shock, this is expensive! In this life, I still need to work hard to pay my bills, fulfill my dreams and continue to make my nest egg for the future”, said the blonde.

