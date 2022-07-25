Luciano Huck makes a mistake in Portuguese and causes revolt

support the 247

247 – An excerpt from The Wall, directed by Luciano Huck on Sunday with Huck, on Globo, provoked revolt in Alagoas viewers this Sunday (24). In a question about the capital of the northeastern state, the presenter used the term “from Alagoas”, an error according to the cultured norm of the Portuguese language. The glitch caused several complaints on social media and demands for an apology. The report is from the TV News portal.

The question was asked during the competition that gives money to guests seeking financial assistance for a social project. Huck asked: “What is the capital of Alagoas? Beautiful capital. Option a: Interlagos. Option b: Maceió”, he said. The correct answer was worth R$ 4,500, and the competitor got the question right, whose correct answer was Maceió.

But the presenter’s Portuguese mistake bothered Alagoans. According to cultured norms, the use of articles before Alagoas is optional. But there are only two correct uses: from Alagoas or from Alagoas. The same goes for Minas Gerais, to cite another similar example with Brazilian states.

The revolt was immediate on social media. “God in Heaven! “From” Alagoas was painful!”, said a user named Tuca Neto. “I turn on the TV and I come across Luciano Huck asking which is the capital of ALAGOAS”, commented Lauro Lyra. “What is the capital of Alagoas? What is the capital of Alagoas? Guys, stop it. It’s FROM Alagoas. Thank you”, said Derek Gustavo.

Most of the requests demanded a correction by Luciano Huck in the edition of the program that will air next week. As The Wall, like the entire Domingão, is recorded well in advance, it would not be possible to make the correction immediately.

